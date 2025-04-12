CM Punk reacts to Drew McIntyre wearing an eyepatch after getting glass in his eye

WWE Superstar CM Punk has finally reacted to Drew McIntyre's eyepatch with a couple of stories on his Instagram handle. Punk took a funny jibe at Drew's eyepatch by captioning the picture "Snake Foreskin."

Punk and Drew were bitter rivals last year and engaged in a heated feud that lasted months on end. Ultimately, Punk defeated McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell and won the feud.

McIntyre still occasionally takes shots at CM Punk, and so does the latter. In his Instagram story that he shared during SmackDown, Punk took a jibe at Drew McIntyre's eyepatch, as can be seen below:

"Snake pliskin," "Snake Foreskin"

McIntyre was involved in a World Heavyweight title feud on the road to WrestleMania XL last year. Unfortunately, he isn't anywhere near the title picture heading into WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior will take on Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at The Show of Shows this year.

As for Punk, he will finally realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania as he will compete in a Triple Threat match on Night 1 of The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Punk will look to pick up a big victory over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

