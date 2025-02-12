  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk reacts after former AEW star's shocking debut in WWE

CM Punk reacts after former AEW star's shocking debut in WWE

By Kaushik Das
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:39 GMT
CM Punk is happy with this move [Image credits: WWE.com]
CM Punk is happy with this move [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk has shared a few interesting reactions after a former AEW champion's surprising debut on WWE TV. The talent in question is Ricky Starks who showed up on the latest episode of NXT.

Starks' five-year run with AEW ended recently after he was let go by Tony Khan along with Miro and Malakai Black. While The Absolute won the tag team titles in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he failed to reach his potential in the singles division.

On this week's NXT, Ricky Starks made his appearance through the crowd and called himself the "absolute superstar of the future," among other things. CM Punk immediately reacted to Starks' debut in WWE with a smiley emoji on his Instagram story.

also-read-trending Trending

The Second City Saint also had a one-word message for the former AEW star. Check out Punk's comment below:

"Ab👏🏼so👏🏼lute👏🏼," he wrote.

WWE legend seemingly isn't too impressed with Ricky Starks

While speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed that he hasn't seen much of Ricky Starks that stands out just yet.

Booker T compared The Absolute to another former AEW star, Ethan Page, and said that the latter has proved himself to be a "player." The WWE legend wants Starks to do the same before he can become a "believer."

A guy like Ethan Page... there again, I asked the same questions of Ethan Page. I said, 'Man, I need this guy to show me something!,' and boom... immediately this guy showed me he was a player. So, that's what I'm talking about as far as a Ricky Starks. He's gonna have to show me something before I become a believer," Booker T said.
youtube-cover

With Ricky Starks now officially joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, it remains to be seen how Triple H books him, especially as a singles star.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी