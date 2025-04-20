CM Punk reacts to huge betrayal at WrestleMania 41 

WWE star CM Punk finally realized his dream of headlining a WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas this Saturday. But, the night didn't go as planned for the Best in the World with his best friend, Paul Heyman, switching sides during the match.

Punk, Reigns, and Rollins put on a five-star classic at WrestleMania. The three men went move-for-move during the match, with several nearfalls and nail-biting moments. However, the biggest exclamation points of the match were the two low blows by Paul Heyman on CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer finally aligned with Seth Rollins, handing him a steel chair and the eventual victory.

WWE correspondent and CM Punk's close friend, Jackie Redmond, asked Punk for his comments. The star was visibly battered and emotionally shaken after the match. When Redmond asked about the night's events, the Best in the World just stared her down and walked off. Redmond acknowledged that Punk felt betrayed by Paul Heyman, and his silence spoke volumes about how he was feeling.

Later, Cathy Kelley, another WWE correspondent, tried to get some comments from Roman Reigns. However, Roman had also seemingly left the arena by then without giving a reaction.

The unexpected turn of events has left the WWE Universe speechless. It will be interesting to see the fallout from WrestleMania 41 in the following weeks.

