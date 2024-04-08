CM Punk reacts to seeing John Cena at WrestleMania 40

It was a night full of surprises as John Cena returned to help Cody Rhodes fulfill his dream at WrestleMania 40. In a reunion fans have been waiting to see for years, CM Punk was seen talking to Cena, and The Second City Saint even reacted to The Cenation Leader's return after the show.

Fans anticipated Triple H to have a bag of tricks heading into Night Two of WrestleMania XL, and as the rumors suggested, John Cena appeared to brawl with Solo Sikoa during the main event.

The Franchise Player was also seen in the ring with other talents during the post-match celebration segment, during which he was briefly seen speaking with CM Punk.

The former WWE Champion spoke to ESPN after WrestleMania and reacted to Cena's appearance in the most hilarious way possible, keeping the "You Can't See Me" meme alive:

"I'm just a little bit confused. You guys said John Cena was here, but I didn't see him," joked Punk. [From 01:38 to 01:43]

CM Punk also went into detail reviewing The Undertaker's comeback and recalled the times he was in the ring with The Deadman.

The Straight Edge Superstar noted how the atmosphere in the arena quickly changes whenever The Undertaker shows up and felt The Rock stood no chance against the unpredictable Phenom.

"I have been in the ring with 'Taker. I've been in the ring when you hear that gong, the mood changes, the temperature drops. It was warmer before 'Taker got her. Temperatures drop at least ten degrees, and you don't know where he is coming from. The entrance? Is he coming from the crowd? Shows up right behind Final Boss, Rock? Puts him to sleep!" [From 01:44 to 02:02]

Charlotte Flair on the significance of John Cena "representing" Cody Rhodes

For years, John Cena was WWE's most valuable talent, and he carried the company as its top babyface.

Cody Rhodes has been anointed as the next big face, similar to how Cena was handed the torch decades ago. Charlotte Flair loved how they indirectly tied it all together at WrestleMania.

Flair called Cody Rhodes the "face of the company" after his WrestleMania triumph, while also admitting that having Cena at The Show of Shows made it complete.

"To be honest, it wouldn't have felt like WrestleMania, though, if John wasn't here. But John represented Cody on a night like this, and it wasn't like a passing of the torch moment. Now, Cody is the face of the company, and it just felt right." [From 01:22 to 01:37]

Where one story ends, another begins, and Cody Rhodes is also at that crucial phase where a credible run with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship could elevate him even further as WWE's new face.

