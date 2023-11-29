CM Punk made his WWE return at Survivor Series this past weekend, and Seth Rollins' reaction to it was what made all of the headlines. While Rollins has been outspoken about his hatred for the former World Champion, Punk hasn't commented publicly on the situation.

He recently shared an image on Instagram of Rollins's reaction to his WWE return, and it appears that he found it hilarious. The picture shows him returning while Randy Orton watches on from the ring as they wave to each other, and Rollins is shouting at him from the bottom of the ramp.

CM Punk seems to find the situation hilarious.

Punk shared the image with the caption, "This is fantastic," which is the first time he has addressed Rollins's reaction to his return.

Seth Rollins commented on CM Punk's return on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was quite outspoken about Punk's return both at Survivor Series and again last night on RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion didn't confront Punk or make himself part of his story on the show, but he did address the CM Punk chants during his promo, where he made it clear that he thinks the former AEW star is a hypocrite and that he won't waste any more time talking about him.

Sports Illustrated recently revealed that there is a plan for Punk and Rollins to feud on RAW before plans for Punk to take on Roman Reigns. It's unclear if their feud will kickstart next week on RAW when Rollins takes on Jey Uso. It would be interesting if he costs him the title.

Do you think Seth Rollins will lose his world title next week on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.