CM Punk reacts to WWE star's blockbuster return tease after 132 days

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently took to social media send a message after a popular RAW star dropped a major return tease ahead of WrestleMania 41. The RAW star in question is Kairi Sane.
Sane hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW. The Damage CTRL member suffered an injury during her match against The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. In recent months, Kairi has dropped several photos and videos of her working out, suggesting that she might be fully recovered to return.
She did something similar this time as well. Kairi Sane took to Instagram to share a major update on her recovery, showcasing her incredible strength while doing weighted pull-ups. Sane also shared that she had regained most of her strength after the injury.
"Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength - and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.🥺🥹," she wrote.
Check out her Instagram post below:
This post caught CM Punk's attention, and he left a comment on it. The Best in the World reacted with several clapping hands emojis, seemingly suggesting that he was proud of Kairi Sane's determination.
Check out a screenshot of CM Punk's comment below:
CM Punk will be in action at WWE WrestleMania 41
CM Punk has been in a heated feud with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for quite some time. The three stars are all set to face each other in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Their bout will be the main event of Night One of 'Mania.
On last week's WWE SmackDown, The Best in the World cashed in his favor. Paul Heyman will now be on Punk's side during the Triple Threat bout instead of Reigns'.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.