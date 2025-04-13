WWE star shares major injury update ahead of WrestleMania 41

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to share a massive update on their injury ahead of WrestleMania 41. It is none other than Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane.

Sane last competed inside the squared circle on the December 2, 2024 edition of RAW, where she teamed up with IYO SKY to lock horns with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, the Kabuki Warrior suffered an unfortunate injury, which sidelined her from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Kairi Sane recently took to Instagram to provide a major update on her injury, highlighting that she tore a ligament in her thumb and lost all of her grip strength. The Damage CTRL member added that she was grateful for her doctor, who performed the surgery and helped her regain her strength. Sane also uploaded an impressive workout video, in which she can be seen doing weighted pull-ups.

"Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.🥺🥹," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Kairi Sane could return ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

A recent report by PWInsider revealed that Kairi Sane is set to be back on WWE television ahead of WrestleMania 41. The report also highlighted that the Stamford-based promotion believes Sane might get cleared to compete soon.

The Kabuki Warrior's Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, is set to be in action at 'Mania. The Genius of the SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.

It will be interesting to see if Kairi Sane will show up before WWE WrestleMania 41, with only two shows left for the PLE, or if she will make a surprise return at the event to help IYO SKY.

