WWE star shares major injury update ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:12 GMT
WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20 [Image credits: star
WWE WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19 and 20 [Image credits: star's Instagram]

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to share a massive update on their injury ahead of WrestleMania 41. It is none other than Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane.

Ad

Sane last competed inside the squared circle on the December 2, 2024 edition of RAW, where she teamed up with IYO SKY to lock horns with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. During the match, the Kabuki Warrior suffered an unfortunate injury, which sidelined her from in-ring competition indefinitely.

Kairi Sane recently took to Instagram to provide a major update on her injury, highlighting that she tore a ligament in her thumb and lost all of her grip strength. The Damage CTRL member added that she was grateful for her doctor, who performed the surgery and helped her regain her strength. Sane also uploaded an impressive workout video, in which she can be seen doing weighted pull-ups.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap. Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.🥺🥹," she wrote.
Ad

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Kairi Sane could return ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

A recent report by PWInsider revealed that Kairi Sane is set to be back on WWE television ahead of WrestleMania 41. The report also highlighted that the Stamford-based promotion believes Sane might get cleared to compete soon.

The Kabuki Warrior's Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, is set to be in action at 'Mania. The Genius of the SKY will defend the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Kairi Sane will show up before WWE WrestleMania 41, with only two shows left for the PLE, or if she will make a surprise return at the event to help IYO SKY.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications