Surprising WWE Superstar could return ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

A major WWE Superstar could be returning soon. The promotion is currently on the road to WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Kairi Sane was supposed to compete in the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament, but was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective. The faction attacked Sane on December 16, 2024, during an episode of WWE RAW, and she has not returned since.

In an update from PWInsider, Sane is reportedly set to return to action soon. The report noted that the company believes that Kairi Sane and The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh are close to being cleared.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

The leader of Pure Fusion Collective, Sonya Deville, exited the company earlier this year after the promotion elected not to renew her contract. Sane's stablemate in Damage CTRL, IYO SKY, is the reigning Women's World Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

Kairi Sane sends message amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane recently delivered a message to wrestling fans who are waiting for her return to the ring.

Ad

The Pirate Princess has not competed in a match since the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW. She teamed up with IYO SKY in a loss to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Sane and Asuka compete as a tag team together, and the duo is known as The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka has not been seen since The Kabaki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash 2024.

Sane took to social media to send a message to her fans. She noted that three months had passed since her surgery and shared a video of herself working out. You can check out the video in the veteran's post below:

Ad

"When I make a promise to my fans, I keep it—no matter what!✊🏻🏴‍☠️ #3MonthsSinceSurgery," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Kairi Sane and Asuka have captured the Women's Tag Team Championships twice together. The 36-year-old is a former NXT Women's Champion, but has never won a singles title on WWE's main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Sane's return in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More