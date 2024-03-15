CM Punk refused to drink when Hall of Famer bought everyone shots, ex-WWE talent recalls (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestler Ace Steel recently shared details of the time CM Punk did not want to drink alcohol with WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race.

Punk follows a straight-edge lifestyle, meaning he does not do drugs, smoke, or drink alcohol. Earlier in his career, a waitress told the WWE star to drink after Race bought everyone shots at a bar.

Steel, Punk's close friend, told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam that The Best in the World came up with another idea instead:

"He wouldn't do it and the waitress was like, 'Harley Race bought you that shot. You need to drink it.' He's like, 'I don't drink.' He bought a round of milk and Harley gave the nod, and we all drank milk! He's just been himself." [2:35 – 2:53]

Watch the video above to hear more from Steel about CM Punk's life before WWE. He also opened up about his current role as a TNA producer.

Bruce Prichard's advice for Ace Steel, CM Punk & others

Long-time WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard has offered words of wisdom to dozens of developmental talents over the years. In the mid-2000s, he told Ace Steel and other up-and-coming stars to become an exaggerated version of themselves, much like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Steel, a former trainee at WWE's Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental systems, initially got tired of Prichard's advice:

"When I was in developmental, I used to hate when Bruce Prichard would come down and say, 'Well, a Stone Cold story,' and he would tell us about Stone Cold Steve Austin. 'Yes, we f***ing know that, Bruce.' Pardon my French, I didn't mean to swear. It was that irritating. 'Jeez, Bruce, tell us the same Stone Cold story again.'" [2:55 – 3:11]

Over time, Steel learned that Prichard was right to tell wrestlers to base their on-screen characters on their real-life personalities:

"But he's right [about being a version of yourself]. I searched for that forever. I cut a better promo now when it does not matter in my career than I used to because I didn't focus on such a thing. I was so focused on the in-ring versus that, which you need to have the complete package." [3:12 – 3:29]

Like Austin, CM Punk does not necessarily play a character on television. The Straight Edge Superstar often references real-life situations and legitimate tension with co-workers in his promos.

What do you want to see next from CM Punk in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : Do you think CM Punk will win a world title in 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion