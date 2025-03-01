CM Punk refuses to talk about two top Elimination Chamber competitors; claims he has personal problems with everyone

In less than 24 hours, CM Punk will be locked inside the Elimination Chamber with five other competitors. Ahead of the match, he was asked to comment on his opponents on the Kickoff show, but he flat-out refused to talk about two of them, claiming he has personal problems with everyone.

The two superstars in question were Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. Punk's problems with Rollins are a tale as old as time, and as for The Maverick, Paul has proven to be a nuisance for The Best in the World only recently.

Regardless, he refused to discuss either of them when The Voice of the WWE, Michael Cole, broached the topic. CM Punk came out to a huge pop immediately after his former rival Drew McIntyre on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, and Cole wanted to start his interview by going through the competitors he'd face tomorrow night.

He first asked about Logan Paul, but Punk requested he start with someone else. He then went to Seth Rollins, but Punk just laughed him off and gave a similar response before suggesting he has problems with everybody.

"Let's start with somebody else... Jesus. Alright, go ahead... I mean, I obviously have personal problems with everybody, so just start with somebody, I guess," claimed CM Punk [28:36 - 28:56]

Cole then quickly moved on to Damian Priest, but it will be interesting to see if The Voice of the Voiceless' words come back to bite him. After all, there's a good chance he will exchange blows with both Paul and Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber.

