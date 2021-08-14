CM Punk responds to SmackDown segment featuring Roman Reigns and John Cena

CM Punk took to Instagram to respond to a fiery segment on SmackDown that had John Cena and Roman Reigns taking verbal shots at each other.

In an attempt to amp up the feud between John Cena and Roman Reigns, WWE booked a promo segment between the two men to kick off Smackdown this week. The two superstars engaged in an uncut war of words.

During the promo, John Cena seemingly made an inadvertent comment saying that he would win the Universal Championship, go over the barricade, and bolt for the exit of Allegiant Stadium.

Cena declared that he might just blow a kiss goodbye to Roman Reigns when he took the Universal Championship. This was reminiscent of what CM Punk did after beating John Cena for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank back in 2011.

After the John Cena-Roman Reigns promo aired on Smackdown, CM Punk was quick to post an Instagram story depicting Lord Voldemort - the antagonist in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. Voldemort is often referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named".

Although CM Punk did not directly mention the Smackdown segment, a clear parallel can be drawn seeing the timing of the story posted by Punk. Here is an excerpt from Cena's promo:

"Roman, you’re gonna put on a hell of a show, but I’m just gonna hang in there for 1, 2, 3. And then I’m gonna take your title, jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye."

CM Punk among other stars mentioned in the promo battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns

John Cena and Roman Reigns went all out in the opening segment of SmackDown, verbally assaulting each other. The segment seemed to be an attempt by WWE to insert a dose of reality into the feud.

CM Punk was not the only former WWE star referenced on SmackDown this week. Roman Reigns mentioned Cena's failed relationship with Nikki Bella. Cena also jibed in, stating that Roman drove Dean Ambrose out of the WWE.

With a little over a week left for Summerslam, the excitement is at a fever pitch for the clash. While the two men have faced each other before, the stakes are much higher this time as the WWE Universal Championship could potentially change hands.

On a recent edition of Top Story, Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and Sid Pullar III went on to discuss the news surrounding John Cena and Roman Reigns.

