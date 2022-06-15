"My Wife!" - CM Punk responds to WWE Superstar's recent update

CM Punk recently responded to an Instagram post from Bayley in which the former WWE Women's Champion shared a picture of AJ Lee.

This wasn't just any picture of the former superstar, it was an image from the final match that AJ was part of where she was wearing Bayley's merchandise. On the episode of RAW following WrestleMania 31, Lee teamed with Paige and Naomi to take on The Bella Twins and Natalya, just hours after defeating The Bellas at the Show of Shows.

In her final match for the company, Lee put Bayley over by wearing her merchandise whilst she was still part of the NXT brand. This occurred just months before the Women's Revolution began and she was called up to the main roster.

Several current and former Superstars have commented on the photo, including Cora Jade, who pointed out that she also owns the shirt. CM Punk replied "My wife!" in response to the picture.

Punk and AJ Lee met whilst they were working together in WWE and went on to marry in 2014, almost a year before AJ Lee's retirement.

AJ Lee and Bayley were best friends throughout their WWE careers

AJ Lee and Bayley were best friends during their time working together in the company and the veteran put the up-and-coming star over on her way out.

The two women have remained close friends since Lee's departure and often post images together online to show that their friendship has continued despite their different paths.

Bayley is currently recovering from an ACL injury that she suffered back in July 2021. Meanwhile, AJ Lee recently took up the post as an executive producer for WOW (Women of Wrestling). This is the first time Lee has been associated with wrestling since her retirement from WWE back in 2015.

