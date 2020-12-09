CM Punk reveals reason behind "a lot of fights" with AJ Lee following WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was the latest guest on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions. Punk and Paquette talked candidly about a lot of topics, including Punk's relationship with AJ Lee.

Renee Paquette asked CM Punk how his relationship with AJ Lee changed outside WWE, and Punk revealed that the couple actually had a bunch of fights and arguments that stemmed from his anger over the lawsuit that WWE doctor Chris Amann had filed against him.

I don't know if anything changed. It was just hard. Being sued by this company. There were probably like a lot of arguments, a lot of fights that were a manifestation of me being angry.

It was hard on her 'cause she was still working there, and also her neck got messed up, there was a lot going on. But obviously it made us stronger.

AJ Lee left WWE around a year after CM Punk's exit

CM Punk left WWE immediately following his Royal Rumble 2014 appearance, and went on to appear on Colt Cabana's podcast to rant about how the company treated him during his stint. Punk also took shots at Dr. Chris Amann for being negligent towards his health.

Dr. Chris Amann filed a lawsuit against CM Punk in February 2015, stating that Punk's comments on the podcast had damaged his reputation. AJ Lee was still working for WWE at the time and was mere months away from parting ways with the company. Punk eventually won the lawsuit against Dr. Chris Amann.