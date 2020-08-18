CM Punk reveals who the members of RETRIBUTION should be

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk took to Twitter in order to pitch in with an idea for the company's newest faction, RETRIBUTION. Over the past few weeks, the faction has caused chaos all over WWE and has been attacking several WWE Superstars, as well.

As things stand though, we still do not know who the members of RETRIBUTION are. However, CM Punk does have an idea of who the members should be. In a recently posted tweet, The Second City Saint claimed that RETRIBUTION members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of the former territories.

Furthermore, CM Punk even chipped with another interesting suggestion of who the leader of RETRIBUTION should be, as the former WWE Champion ended his tweet by claiming that former WWF star Greg Gagne could be revealed as the group's leader.

Here is the idea tweeted by CM Punk:

Retribution members should be the grandchildren of all the heads of former territories. Led by Greg Gagne. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

Under the same Twitter thread, Punk even name-dropped former American wrestling promoter Bob Geigel and what the reaction would be to the debut of his grandchild. Lastly, the former WWE Champion also pointed out how some people do not understand long term storytelling.

Gosh. Some of you just aren’t ready for long term story telling. 🙄 — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 17, 2020

CM Punk's previous reference to RETRIBUTION

CM Punk, who currently works as an analyst for WWE Backstage, has been vocal regarding RETRIBUTION on Twitter. This certainly wasn't the first time CM Punk made a reference to the term.

In another one of his recent tweets, CM Punk claimed that he knows a thing or two about "retribution" in response to one of the tweets made by WWE on FOX, who quoted Punk's advice to Rey Mysterio to shave Seth Rollins' head after his attack on Rey's son Dominik.

RETRIBUTION's run in WWE so far

RETRIBUTION has taken WWE by storm so far. The faction initially made their mark on an edition of Monday Night RAW and on a recent episode of SmackDown, the group also returned to cause chaos backstage. On the same show, RETRIBUTION even attacked Big E and John Morrison after their singles match against one another on the show.