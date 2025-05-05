CM Punk reveals why he is missing WWE RAW this week

CM Punk has been absent from WWE TV after he and Reigns were brutally attacked by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Best in the World would also miss the upcoming edition of the flagship show, which will also serve as the go-home edition before the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk himself broke the silence over his hiatus from WWE. While interacting with his fans on Instagram Live, a fan asked The Second City Saint if he would make it to the upcoming edition of the red brand show following his absence from the show last week.

Responding to the comment, Punk revealed that he won’t appear on Monday Night RAW this week as well and also revealed the reason behind it, stating he had a week off, but he wants more rest. He is seemingly selling the attack by Rollins and Breakker at RAW after 'Mania.

"Brother, I had one week off. I need more," Punk said.

Veteran wrestling journalist presents an interesting storyline for CM Punk in WWE

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted show, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter pitched an interesting feud for CM Punk.

This also featured Cody Rhodes, who lost his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Bill suggested that upon his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, The American Nightmare could start a rivalry with The Best in the World.

"I want Cody to come back and say, 'Years ago, when I was elsewhere, there was someone in that company that people wanted to see me wrestle with. And it's about time that match happened now. CM Punk, I am calling you out.' That's what I want to see. I wanna see Cody and Punk, and I think the fans who watched AEW, and that was peak AEW feeling time, you know what I mean?" Apter said.

It will be interesting to see when CM Punk fully recovers and returns to WWE television to seek revenge on Seth Rollins and his newly formed stable with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

