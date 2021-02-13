CM Punk reveals the reason why he is jealous of Edge

In a recent Q&A session, CM Punk gave his thoughts on Edge's return to WWE. The former WWE Champion also went on to praise The Rated-R Superstar for his physique, and he claimed that he is jealous of Edge's abs.

At the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Edge made his return to in-ring competition for the first time in months. After he made his return to pro wrestling at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge had already announced that he would be returning to WWE at this year's Rumble. In a Q&A session on his personal Twitter, former WWE Champion CM Punk offered his thoughts on Edge's return.

Super stoked for him to get a second act. And jealous of his abs. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

In the post, CM Punk stated that he is "super stoked" by the fact that Edge is getting a second run in the spotlight. Punk added that he is also quite jealous of the WWE Hall of Famer's abs.

Edge made history in this year's Royal Rumble Match by going all the way and winning the battle royal. In doing so, he won the Royal Rumble Match for the second time, and he'll have the chance to headline WrestleMania 37.

CM Punk is familiar with Edge's WWE career

CM Punk in WWE

During his time in WWE, CM Punk worked with several top WWE Superstars, including Edge. During Punk's time on SmackDown, he worked with The Rated-R Superstar on a few occasions. The two men competed in the same ring throughout their shared time in WWE.

At respective points in their careers, both Edge and CM Punk were forced to quit professional wrestling. Injuries forced Edge to announce his retirement, whereas Punk's issues with WWE led to his departure from WWE. He eventually announced his retirement from the wrestling industry.

Shout out to Edge for being the only guy not afraid to put over young talent at the time. (JBLtoo) https://t.co/c5u0axC3En — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 8, 2015

Though Edge has returned to the ring, Punk has stayed away. Still, it's fair to say that they're both thriving in their own way.