  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk reveals shocking truth about WWE Unreal - "I'll tell you a little bit of a secret"

CM Punk reveals shocking truth about WWE Unreal - "I'll tell you a little bit of a secret"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 17:17 GMT
CM Punk is one of the locker room leaders in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
CM Punk is one of the locker room leaders in WWE [Image: WWE.com]

WWE star CM Punk recently dropped an intriguing revelation about the company’s new Netflix series Unreal. The show has been making waves among fans for its never-seen-before sequences.

Ad

WWE Unreal gives fans a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the promotion, spotlighting backstage moments, writers room meetings, and unseen interactions between the superstars. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and features most of the stars from WWE.

While discussing the project on the Lightweights podcast alongside Rhea Ripley, Punk mentioned that neither of them had watched the show before it's release. He felt the WWE stars would share the same experiences as the fans, watching the footage from key moments backstage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'll tell you a little bit of a secret. We haven't been allowed to see the show yet. We havn't seen it. So that's why when both of us tell you we're nervous, we're a little bit nervous. People have talked to us about a camera catching a moment between myself and Rhea. We were in the car on the way over here and I was like, 'Do you remember? I don't even remember there being a camera there.' So it's gonna be, I'm getting on the roller coaster. We're creeping up and I'm about to take tthe dip just along with the rest of the fans." [From 2:27 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

CM Punk will be in action at SummerSlam

While CM Punk is currently on a media run, he will be in a huge marquee matchup at SummerSlam.

Punk will face Gunther in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. He won a high stakes Gauntlet Match on RAW to become the number one contender.

Ad

CM Punk and Gunther have had several confrontations on RAW, attacking each other with some sharp, verbal jabs. It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.

When using the quotes from this piece, please credit Lightweights podcast and and an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications