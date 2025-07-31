CM Punk reveals shocking truth about WWE Unreal - "I'll tell you a little bit of a secret"

WWE star CM Punk recently dropped an intriguing revelation about the company’s new Netflix series Unreal. The show has been making waves among fans for its never-seen-before sequences.WWE Unreal gives fans a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the promotion, spotlighting backstage moments, writers room meetings, and unseen interactions between the superstars. The show is currently streaming on Netflix and features most of the stars from WWE.While discussing the project on the Lightweights podcast alongside Rhea Ripley, Punk mentioned that neither of them had watched the show before it's release. He felt the WWE stars would share the same experiences as the fans, watching the footage from key moments backstage.&quot;I'll tell you a little bit of a secret. We haven't been allowed to see the show yet. We havn't seen it. So that's why when both of us tell you we're nervous, we're a little bit nervous. People have talked to us about a camera catching a moment between myself and Rhea. We were in the car on the way over here and I was like, 'Do you remember? I don't even remember there being a camera there.' So it's gonna be, I'm getting on the roller coaster. We're creeping up and I'm about to take tthe dip just along with the rest of the fans.&quot; [From 2:27 onwards]CM Punk will be in action at SummerSlamWhile CM Punk is currently on a media run, he will be in a huge marquee matchup at SummerSlam.Punk will face Gunther in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. He won a high stakes Gauntlet Match on RAW to become the number one contender.CM Punk and Gunther have had several confrontations on RAW, attacking each other with some sharp, verbal jabs. It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam as the World Heavyweight Champion.When using the quotes from this piece, please credit Lightweights podcast and and an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.