CM Punk reveals surprising reason how "piece of s**t" Drew McIntyre helped him recover from his injury in 2024

CM Punk thinks Drew McIntyre is a POS (piece of s**t), but that's not exactly a big revelation. However, what might surprise you is just how McIntyre helped Punk recover from his injury in 2024.

As you probably know, Drew McIntyre and CM Punk's feud started at the 2024 Royal Rumble, when McIntyre tore Punk's tricep before being eliminated by him anyway. This directly led to Punk's reported WrestleMania main event spot being taken away, and it also led to the feud of the year between the two stars.

When asked by Jackie Redmond about his thoughts on Drew McIntyre in hindsight, CM Punk said that while he thinks he is a POS, he used the words that McIntyre said as fuel for his recovery. In essence, McIntyre's shots on RAW and social media turned out to be helpful to CM Punk during that period:

Trending

"I think Drew is a piece of s**t. I don't think that's a secret. I think if I put myself in his shoes...all the things he said, the best thing probably could have just ignored me. What he did was give me something to focus his rage on. And it ended up being a pretty big mistake for him. The older I get, I don't want to live in that headspace [when asked whether McIntyre was therapeutic for him] for too long, because it can be dangerous and ugly."

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

He continued:

"Taking that home with you, just live life almost obsessed with this guy you hate, it's not the healthiest way to live. It definitely helped me when things were getting dark with the rehab, listening to doctors, and maybe not listening to doctors." [7:25 - 8:29]

What message did Drew McIntyre deliver to CM Punk on RAW?

Drew McIntyre is another name entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match in what might just be the most stacked Rumble bout we've seen in years, if not decades.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman proudly announced that Roman Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K25. He was interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who has been vocal about his goal - to take out The Bloodline one by one and eventually get to Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

However, when McIntyre came out to intimidate Paul Heyman, he told him to worry about his "boy" - and he meant CM Punk, not Roman Reigns. It's going to be interesting to see how things pan out if or when Punk and McIntyre cross paths in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

Not only will it get a great reaction due to their feud of the year in 2024, but it also stems from the fact that it began at the Rumble when McIntyre tore Punk's tricep.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please provide H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback