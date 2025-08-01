CM Punk reveals the end of his WWE career is near

CM Punk made his much-awaited return to WWE after a nine-year absence at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, marking it as one of the biggest comebacks of all time. Since then, The Second City Saint has been on fire and managed to keep himself at the top under Triple H's creative leadership. The 46-year-old had an incredible feud with Drew McIntyre last year and has since been involved in storylines with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and, most recently, Gunther. Punk is all set to challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam.However, ahead of his match, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has revealed that he is nearing the end of his career. The Best in The World recently appeared on ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy, where he stated that a world championship victory would validate his return to the company, reflecting the good work that he has done in the past 18 months, considering that the Chicago native is approaching the end of his career.&quot;At this stage of my career, when I am obviously looking at, you know, I am closer to the end than I am to the beginning. I think to me it kinda validates the work I have been doing. Winning a belt at this stage would just kind of put, like, a stamp. It's an exclamation point on me returning to WWE and everyone having whatever their expectations were be kind of shattered because I feel, like, I have been doing the best work of my career, you know, these last two years, and the belt, to me, it means it's like a little thank you!&quot; he said. [21:43-22:19]CM Punk will compete in one of the biggest matches of his current WWE run at SummerSlam 2025As mentioned above, The Second City Saint is all set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam this Saturday. The bout will headline Night One, something that was accidentally leaked by CM Punk during the same interview.CM Punk punched his ticket to The Biggest Party of The Summer by winning a five-man Gauntlet Match that was held on RAW last month to determine Gunther's challenger in New Jersey.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans at SummerSlam 2025.Please credit ESPN MMA's Good Guy/Bad Guy and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.