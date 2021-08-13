CM Punk reveals why he doesn't watch WWE

CM Punk has disclosed why he no longer watches WWE, with the former superstar stating that there's nothing on WWE television that "grabs" him to watch it.

Punk hasn't been in pro wrestling since his exit from Vince McMahon's promotion in 2014. He did, however, make a return to the pro wrestling sphere by becoming an analyst on FOX's Backstage analysis show.

CM Punk was asked on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast if he watches WWE now. The former world champion stated that he no longer does, but did watch some WWE when he was on the Backstage show.

“No (if he watches WWE now), I had to watch it a little bit when I was an analyst for FOX. But I mean… hmm, how do I say this diplomatically? Um, no, I think they’ve got some people who are super awesome and great in the ring, but you know, nothing grabs me to get me to want to watch,” said Punk. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Punk no longer wants to criticize the company as he wants to uplift and show love for what he loves rather than "tear anything down." He also pointed out that WWE has been the most profitable since it began, so he thinks they may be doing something right.

CM Punk on the current pro wrestling landscape

I see five guys that have potential. Hobbs, Darbs, Pillman, Starks, Jungle Boy. And that’s not to say there are others, but those guys stick out. — player/coach (@CMPunk) February 12, 2021

CM Punk believes the current pro wrestling landscape needs some shaking up and that the older pro wrestling content is better.

"I think the older the stuff is the better. I think it’s partly unfortunate that WWE owns the super good libraries in pro wrestling. I think that stuff is classic and they don’t even put it on their network. They are sitting on it. I want to watch Austin Idol versus Jerry Lawler in Memphis. I do think the landscape of pro wrestling in general really needs a kick in the d***," said CM Punk.

As for Punk's future in pro wrestling, there have been numerous rumors that he has signed with AEW and that he will make his return soon.

It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s.....trash. But people watch it because they like movies. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — player/coach (@CMPunk) June 2, 2021

