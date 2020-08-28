After he retired from professional wrestling in 2014, CM Punk has tried his hand in the world of Mixed Martial Arts as an analyst. He has even provided commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships. However, when it comes to one last match inside the squared circle, even "The Second City Saint" himself doesn't an answer on when that could happen.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, CM Punk was asked a number of questions, including his thoughts on the WWE ThunderDome, stars from AEW he would like to work with, and even the possibility of a return for one more match.

Deadlifting in the basement. Resting between sets. I’m around for a fireside chat of sorts. Any questions? Use #askpunk or I won’t see you! — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

Punk, who was asked what are the odds that he could compete for a final time, simply responded that he can't answer the question. In addition, the former WWE Champion even warned his fans to not reply with the popular Hawkeye "Don't give me hope" gif.

You can check out CM Punk's response to the question below:

Can’t answer. Don’t wanna see Hawkeye gif. — player/coach (@CMPunk) August 27, 2020

Will CM Punk return for one more match?

As it stands, it is hard to predict if Punk will compete in one more match or not. However, never say never in the world of professional wrestling, as the saying goes. A return for CM Punk could very well be in the cards. Especially given some of the craziest things that wrestling fans have seen occur in the past few years.

CM Punk is currently in his early 40s and it has been over six years now since he last wrestled in an official match at Royal Rumble) 2014. While age is a huge factor, ring rust also remains to be another big factor if Punk is to return at any point in the future. Still, the biggest question here is will CM Punk return under the WWE banner or if he will compete for any other promotion if he does have one more match?