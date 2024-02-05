"CM Punk was right" - WWE fans react to The Rock potentially becoming the new Tribal Chief

WWE fans continue to voice their displeasure with the final segment of this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last weekend, and everyone assumed that he would be facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins pitched himself as Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent in a segment created in response to CM Punk's injury. Punk suffered a torn triceps in the Men's Royal Rumble match and will miss WrestleMania 40.

There will be a WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday to promote the upcoming event in April. Some fans are hoping that the promotion might change their plans following the backlash, but a new report suggests that will not be the case.

WWE on Fox shared the staredown between The Rock and Roman Reigns on Instagram and wondered if The Great One could be the new Tribal Chief.

Wrestling fans bombarded the post with "WeWantCody" comments, and one fan pointed out that CM Punk was right with his comments. Punk's words about his WrestleMania plans being altered by The Rock during his confrontation with Rhodes ahead of Royal Rumble have gone viral on social media following the events on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

You can check out some of the fan reactions to The Rock and Roman Reigns' showdown on SmackDown in the image below:

Vince Russo claims WWE is losing confidence in Cody Rhodes

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the promotion is losing confidence in Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed that he was sensing that the company had a lack of confidence in The American Nightmare. Russo noted that he felt that the promotion didn't view Rhodes as "the guy."

"I don't think they are feeling Cody like they wanna feel Cody. I am telling you bro I think there is a little, there is just a little lack of confidence in Cody being the guy. I feel that, I do feel that's the game plan bro. Roman's gonna go over the Rock, and then Cody is gonna win, you know that's gonna help. I just don't feel the confidence is there right now. " [From 02:13 onwards]

While the company may view The Rock as a safer bet at WrestleMania, the WWE Universe has made it known that they feel otherwise. It will be fascinating to see how the card for WWE WrestleMania 40 takes shape in the weeks ahead.

