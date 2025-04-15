CM Punk and Roman Reigns possibly oblivious to huge error in WWE storyline, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Three major WWE stars, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, were involved in the final segment of RAW. Former wrestling writer Vince Russo reviewed the show and shared his take on this angle.

Roman was on RAW this week asking his Wiseman about the betrayal. As the two men were discussing the favor Heyman owed Punk, they were interrupted by Seth Rollins. Things heated up between the two, and they came to blows. CM Punk also entered the fray, leading to all-out chaos.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said two stars fighting over Paul Heyman's loyalty was ridiculous. He questioned the creative team and the talents involved in the angle. The veteran writer wondered if they really thought it was a good story and couldn't see that it seemed like two teenage boys fighting over a girl.

"Bro, this is coming across like they're fighting over a girl. That's how it's coming across. You've got two guys in high school and they're fighting over a girl. I'm just sitting here thinking to myself, do any of these people involved in this angle realize that's how it's coming across?" Russo continued, "I don't know if they're just so close to it that they don't see how it's coming across or they believe this angle just is so great and so strong that they really don't understand that it's not. And it's very lame, and it's coming across as two teenage boys fighting for a girl." [From 3:48 onwards]

Seth Rollins used the divide between CM Punk and Roman Reigns to make a major statement this week. He hit stomps on both Punk and Reigns as Heyman watched in horror.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda.

