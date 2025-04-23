CM Punk and Roman Reigns react to WWE RAW attack in new footage

WWE Superstars CM Punk and Roman Reigns suffered a massive setback on Night One of WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed the former world champions and aligned with Seth Rollins, helping The Visionary win the triple-threat match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Second City Saint and The OTC were outplayed one more time on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania. Their attempt to get back at Heyman and Rollins failed miserably as Bron Breakker appeared out of nowhere and took out the veterans. The 27-year-old stood tall alongside Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to close the show.

WWE recently posted a video of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas showcasing what happened after the show went off the air. After the newly formed faction went to the back, Roman Reigns and CM Punk could be seen locking eyes and teasing a potential alliance to deal with Heyman and co.

"@romanreigns 👀 @cmpunk," read the post.

You can watch the video below:

Paul Heyman reveals his reason for betraying Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

Paul Heyman addressed his shocking actions on The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania.

Responding to the RAW commentator's questions, The Wiseman claimed that Roman Reigns was the one who betrayed him and not the other way around. He pointed out that The Tribal Chief shoved him down to the canvas on the go-home edition of RAW before The Show of Shows.

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday Night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," he said.

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

Despite their differences, Roman Reigns and CM Punk are likely to join forces temporarily to battle their common enemy. It will be interesting to see if more stars get thrown into the mix.

