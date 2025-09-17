  • home icon
  CM Punk rules out "four-way kiss" with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

CM Punk rules out "four-way kiss" with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:02 GMT
This is an interesting situation (image via WWE.com)

CM Punk will be teaming with his wife, AJ Lee, this weekend at Wrestlepalooza for the first time as they take on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Ahead of the event, both Punk and his wife have been doing media for WWE, and the former WWE World Champion felt the need to post a video on his Instagram stories to clarify a comment that was made by AJ Lee.

Punk noted that his wife had recently mentioned she was unpredictable, and there was a chance a "four-way kiss" could happen. The Second City Saint ruled out the possibility of this happening as part of the match.

The former AEW star and Seth Rollins have been sworn enemies for several years, with Rollins once referring to Punk as a "cancer" to the locker room and having a hostile reaction to his return to WWE back in 2023.

Will AJ Lee play a key role in the match with her husband, CM Punk?

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for a decade, and many fans are looking forward to her getting back in the ring, but there will be some ring rust. Lee left WWE due to a back and neck injury, which appears to be the case still, allowing Becky Lynch to potentially capitalize on it.

CM Punk and Lee need the win to catapult themselves into the title picture, as both Lynch and Rollins are WWE champions.

Lee did steal the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch when she returned on SmackDown a few weeks ago, which could have been a tease regarding her intentions in the near future.

