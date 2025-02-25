CM Punk's actions on RAW questioned by ex-WWE employee: "I did not understand that at all" (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk interrupted Logan Paul with both men getting into a verbal altercation before Paul slapped Punk and ran away. The segment was one of the highlights of the night. It resulted in CM Punk getting slapped across the face by The Maverick.

Ad

While talking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo questioned Punk's apparent unwillingness to retaliate to getting slapped in the face by Paul.

"I did not get the Logan Paul slaps him in the face. He was bleeding a little bit and he didn't try to retaliate at all. I did not understand that at all. Guys, if you go up to see Punk at a Chicago Blackhawks hockey game and you slap him across the face, I don't think he's going to let you walk away, man." [From 40:55 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Logan Paul sent a bold message on social media in the aftermath of his intense confrontation with CM Punk. The Maverick noted that slapping the Straight Edge Superstar wasn't a mistake.

As for Punk, he promised to get his hands on Logan Paul at Elimination Chamber. Both men will enter the Chamber match, which is also set to host John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Seth Rollins.

It remains to be seen which of these six men comes out as the winner this Saturday.

Ad

If you use the quotes from the article please give an H/T to Sportskeeda and credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback