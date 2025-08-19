CM Punk's character buried on RAW, claims WWE veteran; blasts creative for major error (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with CM Punk's interview segment. The star shared the screen with LA Knight backstage on RAW.

Ad

LA Knight was in a backstage interview segment when Punk barged in. He informed Knight that they needed to stick together to take down Seth Rollins and the Vision. The Megastar warned the Straightedge star that he would win the World Heavyweight Championship in Paris and walked off.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Punk was out there asking for help. He felt Punk's character was always portrayed as a tough guy, and asking Knight to stick together didn't make much sense.

Ad

Trending

"Then we get the rebel without a cause, we get James Dean himself, CM Punk, Mr. Straightedge, Mr. Bad-you-know-what. Now him and L.A. Knight have to work together? Oh, okay, this is the bad guy. This is the lone wolf. You know, this is Mr. Pipe Bomb. Oh, now we better work together or else."

Ad

Russo added that neither the creative nor the stars bothered about character development anymore. The veteran writer felt CM Punk should have questioned the creative whether the angle would suit his character.

"Character development means absolutely nothing in professional wrestling anymore. It means nothing. It has gotten so confusing. I don't even think they know who their character is. Like, in other words, when Punk is given this direction, I don't even think Punk asks the question anymore, would my character say that, would my character do that, or wouldn't he? I don't think they even ask themselves that question anymore." [From 15:21 onwards]

Ad

Ad

During the main event, CM Punk inadvertently sent LA Knight through a table when Rollins pushed him. This will lead to more tensions between the two stars as we near Clash in Paris.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda for the transcript and embed the source video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More