CM Punk's first storyline back in WWE involving 14-time champion was "brilliant," according to Kevin Nash

CM Punk has confronted several superstars since he returned to WWE. One of Punk's former rivals and Hall of Famer, Kevin Nash, recently stated that The Second City Saint's first-ever storyline in Stamford-based promotion after nearly ten years with the 14-time champion was brilliant.

The Best in the World returned at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023 and had a huge decision on the horizon to either sign with RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Punk was a free agent in the storyline for almost two weeks and had a heartwarming encounter with a former rival, Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid has been a three-time WWE Champion, a former World Heavyweight and European Champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and a six-time Tag Team Champion.

Before signing a contract with Monday Night RAW, the 45-year-old star showed up at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, teasing fans that he may sign with the developmental band and help shape young talents. During the segment, CM Punk and Michaels buried the hatchet, shook hands, and moved on, followed by clicking a selfie together.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared that he was impressed by The Straight Edge Superstar and HBK showing mutual respect on WWE TV.

"I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at RAW, showing up at SmackDown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels. By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

The Undertaker recollected an interesting CM Punk story

Speaking on an episode of Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled an incident that The Best in the World bragged in 2006.

While sharing a flight to Baghdad for a Tribute to the Troops show, a young Punk apparently bragged about being a jiu-jitsu practitioner to Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

"CM Punk, he fashioned himself as a jiu-jitsu practitioner. Someone broached the question, 'You did jiu-jitsu? How long do you think you could last with one of these two wrestlers?' It was Bobby Lashley, who wrestled for the Army, and Shelton Benjamin, who wrestled at Minnesota, two high-level amateur wrestlers. To Phil's credit, he said, 'I'll tap them out.' That was about all it took," The Undertaker said.

As of now, The Second City Saint is yet to start a feud with a WWE Superstar on his latest stint with the company. He recently announced that he will participate in the Royal Rumble Match. It will be exciting to see who would be the first challenger for CM Punk ahead of his time in the WWE.

