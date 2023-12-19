The Undertaker recalls interesting brag CM Punk made 17 years ago

The Undertaker recently shared a story involving CM Punk that happened back in 2006 during a flight to Iraq.

On a recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker recalled how Vince McMahon instigated a couple of fights during a flight heading to Camp Victory to Baghdad for a Tribute to the Troops show 17 years ago.

It involved a young CM Punk, who bragged about being a jiu-jitsu practitioner, to a couple of world-class amateur wrestlers, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Punk allegedly scrapped with both Lashley and Benjamin but lost both fights in under a minute.

"CM Punk, he fashioned himself as a jiu-jitsu practitioner," The Undertaker said. "Someone broached the question, 'You did jiu-jitsu? How long do you think you could last with one of these two wrestlers?' It was Bobby Lashley, who wrestled for the Army, and Shelton Benjamin, who wrestled at Minnesota, two high-level amateur wrestlers. To Phil's credit, he said, 'I'll tap them out.' That was about all it took.

The Hall of Famer added:

"Now, the pot begins to really get stirred. Shelton, at this time, he didn't drink at all. I remember Vince [McMajon] pouring a styrofoam cup full of wine, and Shelton just gulps it down. I honestly can't remember who went first. There is not a lot of room. It's tight, but there's enough room. I want to say the first match lasted about 47 seconds. The other one was sub-40, where they had taken them down and pinned him. He didn't back down, but my goodness, it was like blood in the water and two great white sharks circling. They could not wait. They didn't disappoint. That was another fine case of Vince McMahon sh*t disturbing." [H/T Fightful]

CM Punk has a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, while Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are both All-American wrestlers multiple times. Lashley even competed in mixed martial arts with a record of 15-2.

The Undertaker denied having heat with CM Punk

Some fans thought there was heat between CM Punk and The Undertaker during their WrestleMania 29 feud. Punk eventually left WWE less than a year later after losing to The Deadman in the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Undertaker revealed on Inside The Ropes earlier this year that he did not have any heat with Punk. He liked doing business with the Best in the World and appreciated the work they did to build a great match at WrestleMania 29.

Punk put all the previous feelings he had for WWE and decided to return to the company at Survivor Series in November 2023. On the other hand, The Undertaker has been more vocal and open for interviews since officially retiring on November 22, 2020.

