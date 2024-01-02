CM Punk's first WWE match in ten years did not have a "real heat spot," according to 64-year-old legend

CM Punk wrestled his first WWE match in nearly ten years against Dominik Mysterio during the Live Holiday Tour event at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023.

However, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash wasn't impressed by The Best in the World's returning contest. As of now, the 45-year-old star is yet to make his televised WWE return match.

The Straight Edge Superstar laced up his wrestling boots for the first time since beating Samoa Jao at AEW All In 2023 in Wembley Stadium. He took on the Judgment Day member at MSG who had Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in his corner.

Speaking on Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash shared that the contest between Dom Dom and Punk did not have real heat that would have gotten the WWE Universe to erupt the way it should have.

The Best in the World defeated the former NXT North American Champion with his GTS finisher, which became his first singles win in the promotion since the January 20, 2014, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Billy Gunn.

"[The match] kinda had like a Japanese feel to it. It started and stopped. I just didn't see like a real heat spot and then a heat set. Three minutes of [CM Punk] getting his a** beat, where he had a reason to get the people to come...There wasn't any heat," Nash said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Check out the full episode below:

CM Punk opened up about his first WWE match in almost a decade

The former WWE Champion pinned young Mysterio in front of a sold-out MSG crowd in around 13 minutes of the contest.

After the match, Punk took on the microphone, reflected upon his return, thanked the WWE Universe for welcoming him back with open arms, and asserted winning the Royal Rumble 2024 to headline WrestleMania 40.

"I came back here to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world's most famous arena in front of you, the greatest fans on Earth. And I know I got stiff competition but I'm here to finish what I started and when I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania, ladies and gentlemen I'm here to let you know, that isn't me finishing my story, that's just me getting started," he said. [1:37 - 2:08]

Check out the WWE Superstar's promo below:

CM Punk will make his return to WWE RAW next week, and fans are excited to see the 45-year-old star gear up for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event.

