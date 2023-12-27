CM Punk sends one-word message after winning his first WWE match in nine years

What happened with CM Punk at Madison Square Garden after his big win over Dominik Mysterio in his first match in almost a decade? We have all the details right here.

Punk finally wrestled his first WWE match in nine years at tonight's WWE live event emanating from the iconic Madison Square Garden. Punk took on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley by the latter's side.

In the end, a GTS ended things for Mysterio and Punk picked up a huge win in his return match. Shortly after, Punk cut a heartfelt promo addressing the crowd. He reacted to his win by uttering Jey Uso's signature catchphrase, 'YEET'. He then told the fans that they were all in this together. Punk also assured the fans that he is geared up to win the upcoming 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and head over to his first-ever WrestleMania main event. Punk finished off his promo by stating that headlining 'Mania won't mean that he will finish his story, it would simply mean that he is just getting started.

CM Punk is all set to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He seemed incredibly happy tonight to wrestle his very first WWE match in years. It remains to be seen if Punk has it in him to finish his story by winning the annual free-for-all and headline next year's WrestleMania.

