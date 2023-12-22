CM Punk's former Nexus stablemate highlights one negative about his WWE return

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after almost a decade away from the company. Heath Slater, Punk's former Nexus stablemate, recently offered his thoughts on The Best in the World's unexpected appearance in his hometown of Chicago.

In 2010, Slater debuted on the main roster as a member of the villainous Nexus faction alongside seven other NXT rookies. The group added new members throughout the year, including Punk.

On Rewind Recap Relive, Slater said The Straight Edge Superstar's return took the spotlight away from Randy Orton's first WWE match in 18 months:

"It's been a decade pretty much, it's a cool moment. Do I wish they would have done it at WarGames? No because I feel like Randy should have had a great moment too because Randy's amazing. Randy is one of those icons, Hall of Famers, legends. To me, if you sculpted out what a professional wrestler should be, it would be him. I kinda feel like it overshadowed Randy's moment, but it was a cool moment, of course." [1:13:01 – 1:13:38]

Punk has already been confirmed as an entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27. Before then, he will face Dominik Mysterio in an untelevised bout at Madison Square Garden on December 26.

Heath Slater "had words" with CM Punk during his first WWE run

It is well known that CM Punk divides opinion behind the scenes. The former AEW star famously walked out of WWE in 2014, six years before Heath Slater's release from the company.

Slater added that Punk often thought about himself when they worked together in The Nexus:

"With Punk, man, it was just one of those things, he always stuck with himself a lot. He was always like him, him, him, but I can't say he did anything bad to me or anything like that. Have me and him had words before here and there? Yeah, a little bit, but it was just over matches and wrestling and bulls**t, but I can't knock him for his ability. I can't knock him for his stuff. I can't say nothing bad about him." [1:14:25 – 1:15:01]

In the same interview, Slater spoke about whether he would be interested in returning to WWE in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

