CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW: freedom he was given, backstage reaction, potential shots at AEW - Reports

This past Monday night on RAW, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe in his return promo in 9 years.

According to Fightful Select, Punk's promo on RAW was unscripted, and he was given the freedom to speak his mind.

However, there was some time cut from Punk's promo because of the match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio, which served as the final match contest of the evening.

"There was no producer listed for his segment on WWE Raw, which had some time cut from it because of Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio going long. Another wouldn’t outright claim it was scripted, but knew the direction of the promo, and no shots at AEW were expected. There were several that went against the “everyone is happy I’m here,” line, which they said may have been tongue in cheek." via Fightful Select

Triple H commented on CM Punk's return at Survivor Series

Following CM Punk's triumphant return to WWE, Triple H commented on the return of The Best In The World.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game praised Punk, claiming that he is a "conversation starter." The Game said:

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly. But we are incredibly excited about it. In some ways, it's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him or hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter, and it's tough to look past that. And for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go."

Triple H added:

"And we'll figure out the rest of it from there. This came together super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point it was nothing but speculation, for most of the time it was speculation. It didn't really come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen. And then all of a sudden, it was happening."

