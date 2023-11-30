CM Punk's return has changed WWE's ranking system, impacted Cody Rhodes; according to wrestling legend

A former WWE star feels CM Punk is now the top babyface on the roster.

The name in question is Tommy Dreamer. The Best in the World left WWE with a lot of bad blood back in 2014. Over the years, many fans believed that he would never return to the company. However, that all changed this past Saturday when Punk made an earth-shattering comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

On the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer claimed that with Punk coming in as a babyface, it meant that he was now the top good guy in the promotion. He pointed out that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso would then slip to two and three, respectively.

"With CM Punk coming in, and if CM Punk is the number one babyface. All these views, guess what that means? Cody is now number two... Jey Uso is now number three." [From 34:26 to 34:46]

You can watch the full video here:

Cody Rhodes spoke about CM Punk's return

During the post-Survivor Series press conference, Cody Rhodes was asked about the shocking return at the show.

The American Nightmare said that he was happy to see his fellow AEW alum in WWE. He made it clear that if Punk could help the company do business, then he was fine with having him over.

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real. I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done," Cody said.

Expand Tweet

Rhodes also praised Triple H and Nick Khan for working hard to get Punk back and giving the fans what they wanted.

What is your take on Punk's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes