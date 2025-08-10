CM Punk's status for WWE RAW revealed

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 10, 2025 21:08 GMT
Punk was in action at SummerSlam last weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Punk was in action at SummerSlam last weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk's status for this week's episode of WWE RAW has been revealed. The former AEW star captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, but his title reign was very short-lived.

Ad

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, the company shared a video featuring Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager hyped the Women's World Championship match between Naomi and IYO SKY, noted that Sami Zayn would be in action against Rusev, and promoted Maxxine Dupri's singles bout against Becky Lynch. Pearce then shared that CM Punk would be kicking off the show in Quebec City, Canada.

"And who better to be on the broadcast than Quebec's favorite son, Montreal's own, Sami Zayn, and he will go one-on-one with Rusev. Plus, in the biggest match of her life, Maxxine Dupri will oppose the Women's Intercontinental Champion, The Man, Becky Lynch. And for the Women's World Championship, Naomi defends against IYO SKY. Who walks out with the gold? Tune in tomorrow night to find out. And kicking this whole shindig off, The Best in the World, CM Punk," said Pearce.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Punk defeated Gunther in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Seth Rollins showed up following the match to reveal that his injury last month at Saturday Night's Main Event was a ruse. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to capture the title.

Bill Apter reacts to CM Punk losing the title at WWE SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SummerSlam Review, Apter claimed that The Second City Saint got "killed" at the PLE. The veteran stated that he would have preferred to see the 46-year-old get in some offense before Rollins took the title from him.

"What I didn't like was that CM Punk was killed during the whole match. The fans loved Punk; he let Gunther pretty much run the match. And I wanted to see more of a, you know, Punk's a fine wrestler. So is Gunther. And I wanted to see more of a pro-wrestling match, not so one-sided. I didn't want to see it so one-sided," he said.
Ad

It will be fascinating to see what Punk has to say during tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications