CM Punk's status for WWE RAW revealed

CM Punk's status for this week's episode of WWE RAW has been revealed. The former AEW star captured the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, but his title reign was very short-lived.Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, the company shared a video featuring Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager hyped the Women's World Championship match between Naomi and IYO SKY, noted that Sami Zayn would be in action against Rusev, and promoted Maxxine Dupri's singles bout against Becky Lynch. Pearce then shared that CM Punk would be kicking off the show in Quebec City, Canada.&quot;And who better to be on the broadcast than Quebec's favorite son, Montreal's own, Sami Zayn, and he will go one-on-one with Rusev. Plus, in the biggest match of her life, Maxxine Dupri will oppose the Women's Intercontinental Champion, The Man, Becky Lynch. And for the Women's World Championship, Naomi defends against IYO SKY. Who walks out with the gold? Tune in tomorrow night to find out. And kicking this whole shindig off, The Best in the World, CM Punk,&quot; said Pearce. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk defeated Gunther in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Seth Rollins showed up following the match to reveal that his injury last month at Saturday Night's Main Event was a ruse. The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk to capture the title.Bill Apter reacts to CM Punk losing the title at WWE SummerSlamLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at WWE SummerSlam.Speaking on Sportskeeda's SummerSlam Review, Apter claimed that The Second City Saint got &quot;killed&quot; at the PLE. The veteran stated that he would have preferred to see the 46-year-old get in some offense before Rollins took the title from him.&quot;What I didn't like was that CM Punk was killed during the whole match. The fans loved Punk; he let Gunther pretty much run the match. And I wanted to see more of a, you know, Punk's a fine wrestler. So is Gunther. And I wanted to see more of a pro-wrestling match, not so one-sided. I didn't want to see it so one-sided,&quot; he said. Raj Giri @TheRajGiriLINKI've just gotta say. That Seth Rollins cash in was brilliant. Outside of us dorks that are glued to wrestling news - which can be to our detriment - the ones that didn't know. How awesome was it for them?It will be fascinating to see what Punk has to say during tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.