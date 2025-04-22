CM Punk's story ended after WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran

CM Punk achieved one of his biggest goals in WWE when he headlined WrestleMania 41 Night One. However, Tommy Dreamer thinks The Second City Saint's story is over following the biggest event of the year.

After returning to WWE after nearly a decade, CM Punk focused on his dreams of headlining The Showcase of the Immortals. Unfortunately, he couldn't do it in Philadelphia, as he got injured at Royal Rumble 2024 and didn't compete. Earlier this month, he fulfilled his dream of headlining The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said CM Punk's story is over after WrestleMania 41, as he fulfilled his dreams. While talking about the final segment from RAW after WrestleMania 41, Dreamer said The Second City is no longer the core focus, and he's become a secondary character to a storyline similar to Seth Rollins' from last year's WrestleMania.

"With CM Punk, Punk's story is over, ladies and gentlemen. He made it to the main event of WrestleMania. He did not win, he lost his best friend... Punk was secondary in this story, kind of what Seth Rollins was last year with Cody Rhodes' story," Dreamer said. [16:55 - 17:53]

CM Punk broke silence after WrestleMania 41; appeared on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, CM Punk shifted his focus towards WrestleMania 41 as he missed last year's event due to a torn tricep. The Second City Saint was close to punching his ticket for Las Vegas in Toronto, but failed. However, he continued his feud with Seth Rollins, which evolved in the coming weeks.

After Elimination Chamber 2025, the storyline became personal due to Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's involvement. Later, WWE announced a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 Night One, and CM Punk got to headline The Greatest Stage of Them All for the first time in his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman made an example out of CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Later, The Second City Saint penned an emotional message on Instagram and expressed his feelings about headlining WrestleMania 41 Night One.

It'll be interesting to see if Punk teams up with Reigns to take on Rollins and Breakker.

