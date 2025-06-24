CM Punk's terrible booking made WWE course correct with RAW Superstar, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the problems with CM Punk's booking. The star was on SmackDown last Friday.

Last week on SmackDown, John Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment on Punk, putting him through a table. This week's RAW involved another table spot where Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez ambushed Rhea Ripley. The two-on-one assault ended with Raquel putting Rhea through a table.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the inconsistencies in booking. He pointed out that after going through a table, CM Punk was motionless for almost 15-20 minutes while John Cena berated him in a promo. However, Rhea did not take that long to recover this week and was back up as soon as WWE returned from a commercial break.

The veteran writer felt that the creative team needed to pay more attention to details.

"I said it on SmackDown (...) because nothing means anything anymore. So, when CM Punk goes through a table, and he's laying [sic] there for 20 minutes. He freaking looks weak. We've seen people go through announce tables. So, what did they do tonight? Russo continued, "Rhea Ripley goes through the table, we go to commercial, we come back from commercial. She's sprinting into [Adam] Pearce's office, and I'm like, 'Well, I guess it did have the same effect on her that it had on CM Punk.' I guess this is what I'm talking about, bro. Like, does anybody there realize any of this stuff, man?" [From 7:05 onwards]

Both Punk and Rhea are popular babyfaces. It will be interesting to see how they get retribution from their respective assailants in the coming weeks.

