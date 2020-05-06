CM Punk reacts after WWE Backstage return date is revealed

CM Punk

It has been a while since we saw WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk on the FS1 show. The last time he was on the show was on April 14. WWE on FOX has just announced that Punk will be making his return to the show on next week's edition.

Here's the tweet made by the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX. CM Punk was referred to as The Voice of the Voiceless in the tweet, and he responded to the announcement in typical fashion.

Contrary to other panelists on the show like Booker T, Christian, and Paige, CM Punk doesn't appear on WWE Backstage on a regular basis. Around six years after he left pro-wrestling, CM Punk was hired by FOX as an analyst for WWE Backstage last year.

He made his first appearance on the November 12 episode of the show and his appearances have been few and far between ever since then.

CM Punk has helped the show garner views on several occasions, proving that his opinion still holds a lot of weight. Punk's unfiltered thoughts on WWE's current product, the weekly angles, and WWE Superstars, have been pretty popular among the WWE Universe ever since he made his way to the FS1 show.

It would be interesting to hear Punk's thoughts on the two Money In The Bank winners on next week's show.