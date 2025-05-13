CM Punk saved by 2 top superstars following near career-ending moment on WWE RAW

CM Punk has two major superstars to thank after he was saved from what could have certainly been a career-ending moment on WWE RAW tonight.

The Second City Saint made his first proper appearance since WrestleMania 41 (he appeared on the RAW after 'Mania but was taken out immediately). He blamed himself more than anyone else because it wasn't his first time being betrayed by Paul Heyman.

Last week on RAW, it was CM Punk who saved Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, who got dominated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This week, they repaid the favor and saved Punk.

It was an even more full-circle moment because Louisville, Kentucky, was where Punk had his developmental time (Ohio Valley Wrestling), and this was where he forged a connection with Heyman.

Paul Heyman came out, and CM Punk welcomed him. Of course, he wasn't alone; Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker joined him. The Visionary said that Heyman was the only one who believed in Punk, insinuating that Punk wasn't grateful enough.

Declaring that Punk loves to play the victim and that he's the reason Rollins isn't the World Champion, Rollins sent Bron Breakker into the ring, where the former Intercontinental Champion took him down and started landing punches.

Punk fought back, but the numbers game started getting too much for him.

Even after Sami Zayn arrived, they could only momentarily even the odds before it was 2-on-1 again. As Rollins was getting ready to use a steel chair, Jey Uso swooped in, and the odds were finally in CM Punk's favor, with two men by his side. Sami Zayn got a steel chair, and the trio stood tall.

