  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk saved by 2 top superstars following near career-ending moment on WWE RAW

CM Punk saved by 2 top superstars following near career-ending moment on WWE RAW

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 13, 2025 00:30 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Bron Breakker on RAW. [Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix]

CM Punk has two major superstars to thank after he was saved from what could have certainly been a career-ending moment on WWE RAW tonight.

Ad

The Second City Saint made his first proper appearance since WrestleMania 41 (he appeared on the RAW after 'Mania but was taken out immediately). He blamed himself more than anyone else because it wasn't his first time being betrayed by Paul Heyman.

Last week on RAW, it was CM Punk who saved Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, who got dominated by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This week, they repaid the favor and saved Punk.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was an even more full-circle moment because Louisville, Kentucky, was where Punk had his developmental time (Ohio Valley Wrestling), and this was where he forged a connection with Heyman.

Paul Heyman came out, and CM Punk welcomed him. Of course, he wasn't alone; Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker joined him. The Visionary said that Heyman was the only one who believed in Punk, insinuating that Punk wasn't grateful enough.

Declaring that Punk loves to play the victim and that he's the reason Rollins isn't the World Champion, Rollins sent Bron Breakker into the ring, where the former Intercontinental Champion took him down and started landing punches.

Ad

Punk fought back, but the numbers game started getting too much for him.

Even after Sami Zayn arrived, they could only momentarily even the odds before it was 2-on-1 again. As Rollins was getting ready to use a steel chair, Jey Uso swooped in, and the odds were finally in CM Punk's favor, with two men by his side. Sami Zayn got a steel chair, and the trio stood tall.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications