CM Punk says "goals change" regarding WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

CM Punk could challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 if he survives the Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre this weekend. Everybody knows a WrestleMania main event is Punk's dream.

However, The Best in the World made a surprising revelation ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto. He says it is no longer stuck in his craw.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, CM Punk noted that closing The Grandest Stage of Them All has always been his goal. But at 46 he claimed that "goals change" and that he wouldn't be agitated if things did not go his way.

"I think there’s a lot of things that are less important to me in 2025. So yeah, sometimes I’m like, well, it’s really not that big of a deal. Main eventing WrestleMania has always been a goal of mine. But goals change," he said.

Instead, he would steal the show regardless of where he was placed on the match card and make it difficult for everyone else to outdo his performance. He proclaimed nobody would be able to follow up what he delivers at The Show of Shows if he weren't booked in the main event.

"It doesn’t mean I don’t want to wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania, but I’m at the stage of my career now where I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. So this person’s gonna main event? Alright, well. You’re not gonna be able to follow this, so I don’t know what to tell you. I’ll go first and I’ll shower, and I’ll eat some doughnuts, and I’ll watch whatever you call a main event, and I’ll just go, 'Well, yeah, all right. I was right. They couldn’t follow it,'" Punk added. [H/T: Fightful]

Tommy Dreamer wondered if CM Punk would sell his soul to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes. If that were the case, then Dreamer believes The Best in the World would turn heel and become "Corporate Punk."

CM Punk discussed The Rock's offer with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was passing by backstage on SmackDown this past Friday when he met CM Punk.

The Best in the World had a heart-to-heart interaction with the champ and gave him some advice about his latest predicament. He urged Cody, in The Rock's style, to stick it to The Final Boss.

Was this Punk's attempt to make The American Nightmare reject The Final Boss so that he could swoop in and take it for himself? Only time will tell.

