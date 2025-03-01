CM Punk gets a shocking two-word name ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Some WWE legends say CM Punk's story this WrestleMania season is the most intriguing. Tommy Dreamer wondered if The Best in the World would sell his soul to The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes.

If that were to happen, Dreamer noted that Punk could shock the fans by arriving at RAW in a suit, covering all his tattoos after WrestleMania 41.

On Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray claimed they were fairly certain The Best in the World would prevail inside the Men's Chamber at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Dreamer feels Triple H & Co. would delay Punk's eventual heel turn, but once they do, the former AEW World Champion would come out as "Corporate Punk":

"For [CM] Punk, it's not about winning the world title for the fans. It's just about main-eventing WrestleMania," Tommy Dreamer addressed. "He's there. But in Punk's head the entire time, it's winning the title. So if Punk, right before, Punk low-blows [Cody Rhodes], and wins by cheating, and then you go off the air, then on Monday, he comes out in a suit—he sold his soul to the devil for the world title. [...] Corporate Punk. I love that name." [From 33:02 to 33:40]

Perhaps WWE will have some answers at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. The American Nightmare will respond to The Final Boss, and CM Punk will attempt to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows in April.

Could CM Punk's longtime rival beat him in the rat race ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41?

Last year, CM Punk missed an opportunity to compete in the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment due to an injury. It would have marked his first appearance since 2013.

Drew McIntyre gloated for months on end as he injured The Straight Edge Superstar during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. This led to a bitter rivalry that emerged as the year-end winner for 'Best Feud.' However, it was CM Punk who walked away with the feud-ending win. Could McIntyre turn the tables this season?

According to a new report by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, the Scottish Psychopath is expected to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber.

"The most feared combo in wrestling right now," wrote Drew McIntyre on Instagram following his SmackDown promo.

Interestingly, McIntyre also told Rhodes to his face when the two met backstage during SmackDown that The American Nightmare sold his soul a long time ago.

