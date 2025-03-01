39-year-old WWE star to sell his soul to The Rock at Elimination Chamber & change his look? Potential explored

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is just a few hours away. Fans' excitement for the premium live event is at its peak. The card promises fireworks, as there is plenty to offer. One of the most anticipated segments on the card is Cody Rhodes’ response to The Rock’s offer. Last week on SmackDown, The Final Boss urged The American Nightmare to sell his soul and be “his champion.”

The odds are in favor of Cody Rhodes declining the offer, as he is the face of the company, and the Stamford-based promotion may not like to turn him heel without fully exploring his babyface side. In a shocking twist, Drew McIntyre might capitalize on the situation and emerge as the corporate champion of The Final Boss. Notably, Sportskeeda's Dr. Featherstone recently suggested the 39-year-old might win the Men’s Chamber.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bro Down, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that Cody Rhodes would decline The Great One's offer, angering The Final Boss. Hence, the Hollywood megastar would play an important role in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, helping Drew McIntyre to win and eventually emerge as his corporate champion at WrestleMania 41. The veteran writer also said the former RAW Superstar would change his entire look by cutting his hair and shaving his beard.

“I'll tell you exactly what's going to happen that tomorrow night, Cody obviously is going to turn down The Rock. The Rock is going to get involved in the finish of the match because Cody's going to turn him down. And the corporate champion is going to be Drew McIntyre. That's going to be Rock's guy. That's the perfect guy. Cut his hair, shave his beard, put him in a suit, put The Rock with him. And, I believe that's what's going to happen tomorrow night," he said. [From 37:58 onwards]

Notably, Drew and The Rock had a backstage interaction on RAW's Netflix premiere, where The Scottish Warrior whispered something in The Great One's ear, and the Hollywood star responded, ''I'll take care of that!'' Hence, it won't be surprising if the two join forces. That said, the angle is speculative at this point.

The Rock to play a massive role in WWE after Elimination Chamber 2025?

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H promised via a post on social media that this will be an ''industry-changing'' weekend. It seems that the Stamford-based promotion may have something big in store. The Rock surely has an unmatched aura. Whenever he returns to weekly programming, the megastar generates tremendous headlines and seizes fan attention, benefiting the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

If The People’s Champion finds his corporate champion tonight, he may make more appearances as the evil boss, crafting a similar gimmick that Vince McMahon had during The Attitude Era.

However, the angle suggested is hypothetical at this point. It will be interesting to see if Rhodes declines The Final Boss’ offer and McIntyre steps in as ''his champion'' at the Elimination Chamber.

