5 reasons why Drew McIntyre is winning the men's Elimination Chamber Match

The WWE 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is just days away, and fans are highly excited for the show, which promises plenty with an insanely packed match card. Two important bouts with WrestleMania implications are the traditional Chamber matches, where the winner will earn a title shot at the Showcase of The Immortals against Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes.

Ad

This year, Triple H shocked the entire world with Jey Uso’s victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble. It appears that the Men’s Chamber may have a similar outcome, as an exclusive report by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone suggests that Drew McIntyre could potentially win the Men’s Chamber for the second consecutive time. Subscribe to Backstage Pass for more scoops from Dr. Featherstone.

Although Drew McIntyre's win in the Chamber against a stacked lineup would be a significant upset, this article explores five reasons supporting the narrative that The Scottish Warrior will emerge victorious in the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Trending

#5. The Rock’s backup plan at Elimination Chamber

The Final Boss made a shocking comeback on WWE SmackDown last week, altering the entire trajectory of the Road to WrestleMania 41. The Rock called out Cody Rhodes, stating that while he has been a great champion, he still hasn’t reached megastar status. Therefore, he wants Rhodes to become his champion instead.

The Brahma Bull concluded his promo by declaring that he does not desire Rhodes’ title. Rather, he wants his soul. The Rock advised Cody to take his time to think, as it would profoundly affect his future and noted he would appear at Elimination Chamber to get his answer.

Ad

The odds suggest that The American Nightmare will likely decline Rocky’s offer. The Final Boss might have a backup plan for this situation, potentially revealing Drew McIntyre as his choice, helping him win the Elimination Chamber bout, and supporting him against Rhodes at 'Mania.

#4. McIntyre shares a special bond with The Final Boss

Drew McIntyre and The Rock have developed a strong bond behind the scenes. The 52-year-old legend gifted the former World Heavyweight Champion a Scottish Claymore sword upon his contract renewal with the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Final Boss was also observed talking to McIntyre backstage during RAW’s debut on Netflix. If Rhodes refuses to be Rock’s champion, he could utilize his influence to assign Drew the last slot in the match, which could ultimately lead to his victory.

#3. CM Punk is part of another major WWE storyline

CM Punk is among the top fan favorites to win the 2025 Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes for his title at the Show of Shows. However, rumors have indicated that the Best in the World will likely be involved in a Triple Threat match against Reigns and Punk.

Ad

Roman Reigns has subtly confirmed these rumors with his warning. WWE announced that the OTC will return to SmackDown on March 21 and 28 for the first time since being eliminated by Punk and brutally attacked by Rollins at the Royal Rumble 2025. Reigns quoted the announcement, suggesting that receipts are on the way, likely aimed at Punk and Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This possibility excludes The Best in the World and The Visionary from winning the Elimination Chamber bout, leaving Drew McIntyre as the prime option.

#2. Drew McIntyre gets recognition for being a top heel

The Scottish Warrior has experienced a wave of success since turning heel last year. His feud with Punk was noted as one of the best storylines of 2024. Heel McIntyre has certainly made an impact with his persona, deserving of a top position.

Ad

However, reports since the Rumble have indicated that the Stamford-based promotion is actively considering booking McIntyre vs. Priest for 'Mania, particularly since The Archer of Infamy eliminated The Chosen One from the Men’s Rumble.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fan backlash against this idea reflected their desire to see the Scottish Warrior in a major storyline, as he has gained significant momentum as a heel star. Jey Uso received recognition for being an excellent babyface by winning the Rumble; Triple H could reciprocate by making Drew the winner of the Elimination Chamber.

#1. The Rock will likely be a regular on the Road to WrestleMania

The People’s Champion undeniably has a significant presence. Whenever he returns, he generates massive headlines and captures fan attention, benefiting the Stamford-based promotion.

With the Show of Shows approaching, WWE likely wants Rocky to make regular appearances. If Cody Rhodes declines to be the ‘champion’, The Final Boss could choose The Chosen One as his hitman. This scenario would allow The Rock to appear at more shows without jeopardizing his health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback