"He deserves so much better" - Fans react to Drew McIntyre being upset with WWE's WrestleMania 41 plans for him as per latest reports

The WWE Universe had a lot to say about Drew McIntyre's reported frustration over his upcoming feud heading into WrestleMania 41. According to the latest reports, The Scottish Warrior is going to feud with Damian Priest on the road to WrestleMania with the duo battling it out at The Show of Shows.

McIntyre was eliminated by Damian Priest during the Men's Royal Rumble match after he spent almost 30 minutes in the ring. Understandably, McIntyre was beyond furious and angrily stared at Priest before heading backstage.

A new report by Mail Sport stated that Drew McIntyre is slated to feud with Priest with the two having a match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The report also stated that McIntyre wasn't thrilled with the plans and believed he deserved a better feud after the incredible 2024 he had.

Wrestling fans on X/Twitter had a lot to say about McIntyre's frustration over the feud.

Some fans agreed that The Scottish Warrior was right in being upset, and others stated that he deserved better.

Check out some of the most notable posts below:

Fans came out on X in support of McIntyre (via X)

Drew McIntyre had an incredible feud with CM Punk last year

McIntyre spent several months feuding with CM Punk in 2024 and the duo gave fans three enthralling matches. In the end, Punk won the feud by defeating McIntyre inside Hell In A Cell.

Here's what McIntyre told Daily Mail while speaking about his feud with Punk:

"I went overboard. And the company could have asked me to pull back if they wanted me to, and I'd have said, 'No, it's my social'. But I went at him and went at him. And I've done that with a couple of people, and they have got a boo boo face. Not that I care, but he didn't. He ate it like a man, and then came back with what he had to say. So I'll give him that." [H/T Daily Mail]

WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon and Drew McIntyre does not seem to be a happy man. He also reportedly stormed out of the arena following his elimination after being angry at someone.

