Triple H touts major pro wrestling industry changes on the way

Triple H is not done changing the pro wrestling business. The Game has been widely praised for improving the WWE product in the last year or two, and these upgrades have led to industry-wide changes. As a big weekend for the company begins, Paul Levesque has just offered more optimism for the WWE Universe.

WWE's Chief Content Officer is running wide open in the busiest time of year: The Road to WrestleMania. Triple H expanded the working relationship with TNA and led the Netflix Era to a successful start, just to name a few recent blockbuster changes. With the Toronto takeover this weekend, and with Michael Cole hosting the Elimination Chamber Kickoff shortly, crews have been arriving to The Megacity.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame headliner took to X to share two clips today: one shows him disembarking the WWE jet, and the other shows the 55-year-old father-of-three entering the backstage area of the Scotiabank Arena. However, it's Triple H's caption that has the WWE Universe buzzing in a major way as the beginning of industry changes were promised:

"Touched down in Toronto [rightwards arrow] #Smackdown @ScotiabankArena. The start of an industry-changing weekend. #WWEChamber," he wrote with the videos below.

WWE has confirmed a Post-Show press conference for Saturday night, airing on Peacock and social channels as soon as Elimination Chamber goes off the air. The Cerebral Assassin will speak to the media during the post-show.

Triple H congratulates WWE history-makers

Monday's WWE RAW was headlined by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the first-ever three-time Women's Tag Team Champions. Triple H took to Instagram to share his signature backstage photo of the new champions with a Dominik Mysterio jab:

"Congratulations to the 3x #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @yaonlylivvonce @raquelwwe (and @dominik_35 … I guess)," he wrote with the photos below.

Monday's win by The Judgment Day broke a 7-way tie for most title reigns by a women's team. The six duos still with two reigns are The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, plus Naomi and Belair.

