Adam Pearce has two-word advice for WWE Universe ahead of Elimination Chamber

WWE is just hours away from the Elimination Chamber go-home show of the blue brand. Then in less than 24 hours, superstars will enter the company's custom structure made of more than a dozen tons of unforgiving steel and chain. A major stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41 is here, and Adam Pearce has an important reminder.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 15th Elimination Chamber on Saturday with key WrestleMania Vegas title shots up for grabs. Fans, officials, and superstars have a busy weekend in Toronto with tonight's loaded, live SmackDown episode, followed by the premium live event, and everything in-between.

The RAW General Manager took to Instagram today to remind the WWE Universe of the Elimination Chamber weekend schedule. Michael Cole and special guests will be outside of the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto today at 6:30 pm ET for the Elimination Chamber Kickoff show, airing until shortly before SmackDown at 8 pm. The free event will also feature Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez, Drew McIntyre, and Bayley.

"Plan accordingly!" Adam Pearce wrote.

Adam Pearce's has a message for fans [Photo Credit: Screengrab of Pearce's Instagram story]

Peacock and all WWE social media channels will air today's Elimination Chamber Kickoff show. SmackDown will then air on the USA Network to wrap the Friday programming. Elimination Chamber Day will open with the Countdown to Elimination Chamber pre-show at 5 pm ET, also airing on Peacock and all social media platforms.

WWE will stream the two-hour Countdown show until 7 pm ET, when the Elimination Chamber PLE begins on Peacock. Triple H and others will then speak at the Post-Show press conference, airing on the aforementioned platforms.

WWE Elimination Chamber updated lineup for tomorrow

WWE Elimination Chamber will air live tomorrow from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Below is the updated lineup:

Rapper Travis Scott to appear;

The Rock will appear for Cody Rhodes' answer to his offer;

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens;

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens; Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae;

Women's Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez;

Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez; Men's Elimination Chamber Match: John Cena vs. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Seth Rollins.

The 15th Elimination Chamber will air live on Peacock at 7 pm ET in the United States. Netflix will carry Elimination Chamber for all international viewers.

