Create
  • Sports News
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: WWE Hall of Famer set to appear; MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH! Possible debut or return as mystery opponent; Elimination Chamber changes?

WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: WWE Hall of Famer set to appear; MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH! Possible debut or return as mystery opponent; Elimination Chamber changes?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedFeb 28, 2025 15:37 GMT

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

15:37 (GMT)28 FEB 2025

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network. Tonight's show is a big one, as it will be the final edition of SmackDown before Elimination Chamber Toronto. Additionally, a mystery opponent will be revealed for Chelsea Green, a major title will be on the line, and more.

The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- Trish Stratus will appear.
- Cody Rhodes will appear.
- Chelsea Green vs. a mystery opponent.
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight.
- And more!

Be sure to return at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from this three hour program. You won't want to miss a thing on the Road To WrestleMania! 
More On
chat-icon Live Chat online
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी