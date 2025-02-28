WWE SmackDown Results, live recap, grades: WWE Hall of Famer set to appear; MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH! Possible debut or return as mystery opponent; Elimination Chamber changes?

Hey everyone, welcome to Sportskeeda's live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network. Tonight's show is a big one, as it will be the final edition of SmackDown before Elimination Chamber Toronto. Additionally, a mystery opponent will be revealed for Chelsea Green, a major title will be on the line, and more. The following has been promoted for tonight's show: - Trish Stratus will appear. - Cody Rhodes will appear. - Chelsea Green vs. a mystery opponent. - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight. - And more! Be sure to return at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from this three hour program. You won't want to miss a thing on the Road To WrestleMania!
