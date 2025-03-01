  • home icon
  Drew McIntyre reveals major reason why he was scared of John Cena when he was younger

Drew McIntyre reveals major reason why he was scared of John Cena when he was younger

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:37 GMT
Drew McIntyre cut a promo on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and fired major shots at John Cena. He also disclosed why he was scared of the latter during his early run in the company.

The two stars will meet inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. Four other superstars will be included in the bout, and the winner will be granted a match against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

On SmackDown this week, Drew McIntyre came out through the crowd while a John Cena vignette was being televised. He called the latter a hypocrite and reminded the fans about Cena putting himself in the Elimination Chamber match after the Royal Rumble.

The Scottish Warrior sat on the announce table and said he couldn't help but wonder what 2010/2011 era John Cena would say about his present self. Drew said the latter would've probably started off with "some childish poopy joke" and then tear himself apart for going to Hollywood and turning his back on the wrestling industry.

He also took a shot at the 16-time world champion for his bald spot. Drew McIntyre then admitted that he used to be scared of John Cena when he was younger - not physically, but politically because the latter could end someone's career just like that.

Drew said he wasn't that scared kid anymore, but he was rather a monster that people like Cena created. He then told John Cena that he would bury him at Elimination Chamber.

Edited by Harish Raj S
