Solo Sikoa gives Jacob Fatu a massive job; WWE star left unhappy

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu have enough tension between them to fill any room. Now though, Sikoa has given Fatu a job.

Jacob Fatu accidentally Superkicked Sikoa last week, resulting in them losing their tag team match. However, even after that, the two stars seemed to be on the same page on SmackDown at first this week. Fatu said that the kick had been an accident.

Solo Sikoa accepted it as an apology and then talked about what was next for their family. He said that it was time for Jacob to get it done for the family. He gave him a task, telling him to go after the United States Championship and take part in the tournament tonight. He ordered Jacob to bring it back to the family.

Fatu agreed, but Solo Sikoa was the one who was seemingly supposed to compete in the matches. He handed it over to Fatu, making it look like a sacrifice on his behalf and a generous gift to the star. However, Fatu was not altogether convinced and looked quite suspicious and unhappy with the interaction.

Jacob Fatu went on to win the first round of the tournament but has more than some work left. This comes after news broke earlier today that WWE had big plans for him after forcing him to give up a title previously.

