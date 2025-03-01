Tag team division wreaks havoc on WWE SmackDown yet again

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Mar 01, 2025 03:12 GMT
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown's tag team division got into a brawl tonight [Image credits: WWE.com and Chris Sabin on X]

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, the fans were expecting to see an exciting tag match. However, they instead got to witness a brawl, as the blue brand's entire tag team division went at it in the middle of the ring.

Originally, tonight's episode was meant to feature The Street Profits making their in-ring return against Los Garza, who wanted an apology after being falsely accused of taking them out. Unfortunately, that never came to pass.

Even before the bell could ring, the WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY, rushed to the ring and started attacking The Street Profits. What followed was a repeat from last week, as every team in WWE SmackDown's tag team division got involved.

also-read-trending Trending

The Profits, Los Garza, DIY, Pretty Deadly, and The Motor City Machine Guns - all five teams exchanged blows in what was a chaotic situation in the ring. Luckily, things didn't get too out of hand, as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had the foresight to send out security to control the situation.

It will be interesting to see what Aldis chooses to do going forward. It is now clear that a simple tag team match is not the solution anymore, especially with all the animosity in the division. So, it's safe to say that he is going to have to get creative on the blue brand and find a solution for the mess.

Edited by Harish Raj S
